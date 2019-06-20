The 2018 film Gloria Bell will be screened at Spazju Kreattiv cine­ma tomorrow at 8.30pm.

The sophisticated romantic comedy stars Julianne Gloria (Moore) as a free-spirited divorcée who spends her days at a straight-laced office job and her nights on the dance floor, joyfully letting loose at clubs around Los Angeles.

One evening, she meets Arnold (John Turturro) and finds herself thrust into an unexpected new romance, filled with both the joys of budding love and the complications of harmonising this new life with an old past of family, ex-husbands and responsibility.

The film shows how love can strike at any time, and while relationships are never simple, nothing can get you down as long as you keep dancing.

Gloria Bell will be screened at Spazju Kreattiv cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta, tomorrow at 8.30pm. There will be further screenings of the film on July 24, August 2 and 6 at 7.30pm. For tickets and to view a trailer, visit www.kreattivita.org/event/gloria-bell.