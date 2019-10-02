In my 34 years living and working in London, I had many discussions with friends and acquaintances about the European Union (before that, the Common Market). Looking back, what struck me most forcefully was the way so many of my Eurosceptic friends and colleagues did not seem to understand the value and basis of EU rules. And still don’t to this day. The EU is a rules-based Union, or it is nothing.

By far the most jaw-dropping revelation to have emerged so far in the extracts from David Cameron’s memoirs was buried in his account of the build-up to his reckless decision to call the Brexit referendum.

It is Cameron’s misfortune that he is one of those prime ministers – like Anthony Eden and Neville Chamberlain – whose careers will be defined by a single misjudgement. Whatever else he achieved in his six years as Prime Minister is overshadowed by his decision to call, and then lose, a referendum on Britain’s membership of the European Union.

Recalling his efforts to persuade Boris Johnson to back Remain in the referendum, the former Prime Minister noted that “Boris had become fixated on whether we could pass legislation that said UK law was ultimately supreme over EU law”. Cameron duly despatched Sir Oliver Letwin (then the Minister for the Cabinet Office) on a “nightmare round of shuttle diplomacy” between Johnson and the government’s lawyers to see if a way could be found to address his concerns through domestic legislation.

“But those lawyers,” Cameron recalls, somewhat incredulously, in his memoir “were determined to defend the purity of European law and kept watering down any proposed wording”. According to him, this epitomised the problem at the heart of the United Kingdom’s relationship with the European Union: “Our officials were determined to play by the rules.”

What makes this extract extraordinary is that it confirms that six years after he became Prime Minister – and just weeks before he gambled Britain’s membership of the EU in a referendum – he didn’t understand how the Union works.

Indeed, it appears he still hasn’t grasped – as so many of my friends also clearly have not – that the supremacy of EU law in the areas over which the EU has competence is the essential feature without which the Union could not work.

It is the integrity and probity of EU rules and the willingness of member states to play strictly by them that has enabled open borders and frictionless trade across the continent of Europe.

Without common rules consistently enforced by a common court, the customs union and single market – in whose defence Cameron sacrificed his political career – would not exist.

It seems that Brexit did not so much cause a crisis in Britain, but reveal one

Mr Cameron’s ignorance of the fundamental principles of how the EU operates is testimony to the enduring hold of one of the most powerful narratives in British politics. That the EU’s insistence on the rectitude of its legal order is an alien and unnecessary continental obsession continues to hold an unshakeable grip over a large swathe of Britain’s political class, despite all that has happened over the last three years.

Theresa May suffered from the same delusion, proclaiming in her notorious speech at the October 2016 Conservative Party conference soon after she had been elected leader, that she would end the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice in Britain – apparently oblivious to the fact that she had just committed herself to taking Britain out of the EU single market and the customs union until this was pointed out to her by her then-ambassador to the EU. She spent the next 30 months being schooled in legal reality.

With Johnson as Prime Minister, the whole cycle has started again.

He took office in July apparently determined to test the narrative to destruction, insisting that by threatening to leave the EU without a deal on October 31, he could convince Brussels to drop its insistence on the purity of EU law and a requirement that everyone plays by the rules.

Now with a few weeks to go until Brexit, we are invited to believe that Johnson is, in fact, keen to reach a deal. From the hazy details that Downing Street has been prepared to reveal so far, at the time of writing there is no sign that the government has been able to identify legally workable “alternative arrangements” that would avoid the need for the Irish backstop in the existing withdrawal agreement.

What is at issue here is not just the fate of Brexit, but the credibility of the British state. (I forbear to comment on the momentous decision by the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom on September 24, which has found that Johnson misled the Queen and broke the law in suspending parliament).

One of the strongest and most enduring narratives over many decades is that Britain is a highly stable, well-governed country. Yet, Brexit risks sullying that portrayal. When it is clear that three prime ministers in succession – Cameron, May and Johnson – have reached the highest office with a deeply flawed understanding of how the basic framework underpinning a G7 country’s most important commercial, trading and security relationship works, it is clear something has gone profoundly awry in Britain’s political system.

How can it be that a country with no shortage of expertise in both the public and private sector can find itself led by politicians with so little understanding of how the global trading system works?

As yet another team of British negotiators heads to Brussels to try to negotiate a new relationship with the EU based on the same misplaced expectations, it seems that Brexit did not so much cause a crisis in Britain, but reveal one.

That bodes ill regardless of how Brexit plays out in the weeks and months ahead. A loss of confidence in Britain’s political class and institutions risks translating into a loss of confidence in Britain generally.

Unfortunately, there is one thing we can say for sure, even if Britain does end up leaving the EU without a deal. Johnson will never admit that he got it wrong. Like Cameron, he will pin the blame on the lawyers (and EU negotiators) who defended the purity of EU law and insisted on playing by the rules which Britain and all EU member states had agreed to.