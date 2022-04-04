Malta does some things better than others. Seaside snacks, for instance – nothing beats a slab of oil-drenched ftira with tuna and all delicious strings attached. Summer is another thing few countries beat Malta at – an almost-perfect combination of sun, sea and lazy afternoon naps.

Gaming licensing is also something that Malta excels at.

When it comes to iGaming, Malta got in the game early (excuse the pun). This has enabled it to make iGaming an integral part of its economy – and in fact, online gaming and related sectors have become significant contributors to the country’s GDP. Moreover, this experience has been translated into elements which are very attractive to operators – including a highly skilled workforce that is fluent in English and other languages; and an efficient support system of ancillary gaming providers including technology, data and marketing.

This explains why the MGA licence is considered to be one of the most respected in the world.

When looking for a spot of online entertainment, what most players look for are casinos that offer good bonuses and promotions, efficient deposit and withdrawal methods, a wide game selection that caters for all tastes, a quick and effective customer support, as well as a safe experience.

A safe experience is made up of various elements – but one of the most critical that gains players’ trust is a reputable gaming licence. And Malta’s is considered one of the best worldwide – as operators with an MGA licence are considered to be transparent, fair and operating within a strict legal regime.

An operator that proudly shows they have been granted a Malta gambling licence means they have satisfied thorough checks and balances, which are also ongoing – including high standards of anti-money laundering and player protection. Moreover, an MGA licence means they have sufficient funds to finance their business, have a clear ownership structure, and operate with integrity.

To learn which online casinos have an MGA licence, players can consult an MGA casino list, so that they can rest assured that they will enjoy a safe gaming experience.

