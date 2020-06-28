Over the past few months, everyone had had to adapt to new norms, new measures and new lifestyles.

Like many other hotels and businesses in the tourism industry once COVID-19 hit the Maltese shores, the management at InterContinental Malta took the decision to close the doors of the hotel, for the utmost safety of guests and staff members.

A staff member, smiling and safe behind a visor, thrilled to welcome new guests.

Over the past two months, the staff have upgraded the hotel with projects ranging from the painting of walls/balconies, eliminating minor damages in the rooms and common areas and other preventative maintenance tasks, together with the addition of new bathrooms and refurbishment of guest rooms.

On June 26, the hotel reopened its doors, this time with a safe and rejuvenated hotel. The excitement and preparation for the hotel’s opening was clearly seen on the staff’s faces, thrilled to welcome and host guests once again. All measures were put in place in order to create a safe and relaxing environment for all who stayed and visited InterContinental Malta.

There is a new saying that “2020 is over”, however, InterContinental Malta’s goal for this year ‒ starting this summer ‒ is that guests build new positive memories to write a new story.

With a number of planned activities and events, accommodation offers for a night or two, restaurants offering mouth-watering dishes while dining under the stars or on the sea, and pools and beach clubs fit to host anyone looking for a day with the family or a relaxing day off to work on one’s tan, the hotel has plenty to offer to write an abundance of chapters.

