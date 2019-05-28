It is a well-known moment in the life of St Francis of Assisi. To his question: “Lord, what do you want me to do?”, the crucifix in the dilapidated church of San Damia­no replied: “Francis, don’t you see that my house is being destroyed? Go, then, and rebuild it for me.”

How applicable is this vision to our ex-Catholic country?

Dwindling church-goers match­ed by the dwindling vocations for priestly and consecrated life are just one symptom. Last year civil marriages outnumbered religious ones (1,423 v 1,129). Our impressive monasteries and churches are ageing and ailing. Even village festas are feeling the pinch. Some parishes struggle to find manpower and funds for the annual extravaganza of street banners, decorations, bands and fireworks.

But the issues run much deeper. The very pillars of society – families and our value system – are deeply wounded. Greed, corruption and rampant, crass individualism are poisoning relationships on all levels, not just that with God.

This is not being negative. The San Damiano crucifix did not shield Francis from the stark reality. It challenged his goodwill with a reality check. It put the full trust and burden of the crumbling house of God on his frail shoulders: “Go and rebuild it for me.”

Restoring works of art and commercialising our artistic patrimony may be necessary. But they are not the way to rebuild a decaying Church.

It is counterproductive to judge and blame but it is healthy and productive to challenge. Restoring church buildings, works of art, refurbishing assets and commercialising our artistic patrimony may be necessary. But they are simply not the way Christ is asking us to rebuild his decaying Church.

Honouring churches and clergy with titles and dignified designations will not quench the thirst of those seeking the Good News in a world of bad news. It only feeds the empty pride, self-importance and rivalry of God’s people.

En­cour­aging or tolerating a kind of priesthood, even among young recruits, as the road to status, power, titles and insignia will only perpetuate the kind of clericalism that makes the Church irrelevant. The same goes for liturgies and sermons stuck in glorified but meaningless language in the name of false ‘orthodoxy’ or ‘faithfulness’ to dead traditions.

The Church is not only being destroy­ed by the sexual abuse of minors but also by other kinds of abuse of power. When Jesus was shown the temple’s splendour he had only one comment: “Destroy this temple and I will rebuild it in three days!” We are extremely good at des­troying what we need to survive – faith, spirituality, community, solidarity, loyalty, as well as environment, climate, nature and so on.

The good news is that Christ chose the path of powerlessness. Rather than condemn or ‘convert’ people he took upon himself the pains resulting from the decay of their sinfulness, both in the Church and outside. He is not just the expert restorer who reveals the original beauty of a painting or sculpture. He restores the beauty of people by becoming the one “in whom there was no beauty” (Is 53:2). He takes upon himself the full impact of our corruption.

St Francis understood the deep meaning of Christ’s bidding. He did not stop at rebuilding the church of San Damiano. He did not invite a dignitary for the opening of the restored church. He simply made it a place where his sisters could answer the call of his crucified master to die for themselves and for the world to be born anew in Christ. How are we, the local Church going to respond to the same call? Will we seek more titles, artistic restorations of our churches, colourful but dead traditions, or seek to be a humble, self-sacrificing, holy people and clergy who bear witness of the splendour of crucified love to a society that has lost sight of and interest in God?

Fr Paul Chetcuti is a member of the Society of Jesus.

pchetcuti@gmail.com