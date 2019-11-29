Building on the unprecedented success of its first ever, sold out edition in September 2019, iGaming Next 2020, will once again bring together several influential leaders in the industry as well as some of the world’s most celebrated keynote speakers. Basing on last year’s massive demand, iGaming Next has now been extended over two days, on

September 29 and 30, 2020, at the InterContinental Arena Conference Centre, to accommodate more than 2,000 senior delegates, as well as global investors and international media.

In 2019, iGaming Next played host to Amazon, Microsoft and the co-founder of Shazam as keynote speakers. In 2020, a more content-driven format is planned, where some of the industry’s finest players will share a wealth of knowledge on issues which will shape the future; groundbreaking mindsets, innovative concepts, products and technologies that will ultimately forge tomorrow’s gaming. And with IGT, one of the planet’s leading gaming companies as headline sponsors for the 2020 edition, the iGaming Next team will undoubtedly pull out all the stops for an even bigger, better, more outstanding event.

With a surfeit of distinguished names hailing from the industry’s top tier companies adding to the prestige of the event, iGaming Next 2020 is set to become an unmissable mainstay of the industry’s event calendar. With companies such as Scientific Games, Quickspin, Betconstruct, Evolution Gaming and new partner Gaming Innovation Group, sharing their vision of the future on the grand stage, as well as

confirmed keynotes, Todd Haushalter, chief product officer, Evolution Gaming and Henrik Persson Ekdahl, co-founder, Optimizer Invest, iGaming Next 2020 edition is definitely set to further raise the bar for such events.

Combining the presentation quality and attention of a content-driven TED conference with a trailblazing reveal event for the industry’s latest innovations, iGaming Next 2020 intends to provide an in-depth journey and valuable key insights on the direction and outlook of the industry, setting it further apart from similar conferences. A proven powerful networking tool, the new 2020 edition of iGaming Next aims to provide several more opportunities to this end. The Expo area within the conference will be extended from seven to 25 spaces, important allocated spaces wherein partners can directly meet and do business with the senior attendees.

As a premium conference which prides itself on fostering the ideal business environment for the industry’s top leaders, iGaming Next 2020 seeks to further push boundaries, launching cutting-edge initiatives to facilitate the sharing of knowledge, ideas and concepts which will shape the future of iGaming. The 2020 edition follows in the steps of the industry as it evolves and matures, applying a ‘no alcohol during conference hours’ policy; a forward-thinking approach which lends even more credibility to this much-anticipated event.

“At iGaming Next we do business, we soak up information, we have fun and together we push the industry forward. This is not to say however that we cannot let our hair down at some point,” Pierre Lindh, founder of iGaming Next said.

“We are adding several really cool networking events in 2020 after conference hours, where yes, alcohol will naturally be served.”

For more information, line-up and tickets, visit https://igamingnext.com/ or contact gerda@igamingnext.com. Early bird tickets are now also available at https://igamingnext.com/.