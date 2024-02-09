The Point Shopping Mall is delighted to share the success of its recent collaborations with renowned partners ROCS Travel, Ylenia Spiteri and FreeHour, bringing an extra dose of joy to the winter months. Throughout December, January, and February, The Point engaged with its dynamic community in a series of social media giveaways, offering lucky winners the exciting opportunity to jet off to coveted destinations such as Zurich, Amsterdam and London, amongst others.

At The Point, we believe in expressing our gratitude to the incredible individuals who have made every day special since the moment we first opened our doors. These giveaways were our way of treating our valued audience, thanking them for their unwavering loyalty and custom.

Our commitment to delivering an unmatched shopping and lifestyle experience goes beyond our doors, extending into exciting initiatives that add a touch of magic to our patrons' lives.

Some of the winners.

Collaborating with influential partners like FreeHour and blogger / radio presenter Ylenia Spiteri allowed us to amplify our voice and reach out to a wider audience, giving them the opportunity to participate.

Our competition partners created experiences that went beyond the ordinary, making the beginning of the year extraordinary for our community. The giveaways garnered an impressive engagement of over 75,000 likes, comments, shares and more, showcasing the vibrant interaction within our online community.

Nevertheless, the giveaways were not just about flights; they were about our winners enjoying, exploring, and creating cherished memories.

We extend our gratitude to our flight partner, ROCS Travel, for ensuring our winners flew in style, adding a touch of luxury to their journeys. As we continue to evolve, The Point remains committed to fostering a sense of joy, reward, and community engagement. Our journey with our patrons is a celebration of shared experiences, and we are excited about the many more delightful surprises to come.