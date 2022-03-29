Architect, designer, poet and, if I may, an esteemed friend. One may also consider him a philosopher and even a patriot. His name has become one with that of his native island and, although his surname cannot be more English than it sounds – recalling to my mind what the young Princess Elizabeth used to call her late grandfather, King George V, “Grandpapa England” – he is Maltese to the core and an authentic one at that.

It was only a couple of years ago, when Gordon Pisani, of Kite Group Publications, asked me to write a modest book review for his inspiring Lazarus. Prose – Poetry (Malta, 2020), for this very newspaper that I came to know him. I remember receiving a message on WhatsApp. As I read his name, I wasn’t sure if I should have felt thrilled or humbled. I certainly felt privileged as soon as the first emotions cleared away. Without presuming the role of being an art critic or reviewer, I share with you these few thoughts that come to mind.

"As soon as one looks at one of his designs, one instantly recognises him; he cannot ‘hide’ behind his style because he has become one with it"

Richard England. Architect as Artist is the name of an exhibition currently taking place at Il-Ħaġar Museum, in Victoria. It is also the name of the accompanying sumptuous publication.

The exhibition has been described by Mgr Joseph Farrugia, founding father and curator of the museum, as ‘Richard England’s self-portrait’ and, indeed, it is so. England has gradually created a style that has become synonymous with him. As soon as one looks at one of his designs, one instantly recognises him; he cannot ‘hide’ behind his style because he has become one with it. This is one of the reasons why, in my opinion, he has become an iconic figure in Maltese culture at large.

Church of St Joseph, Manikata

Looking at his designs creates an awareness that he feels at home in his own native country. Although not a Gozitan by birth, one gets the feeling that he feels also at home in Gozo. Most probably, this is due to the fact that, many years ago, after befriending one of his students who hailed from Gozo, he crossed over from the main island to the island of the three hills quite regularly. He was, thus, able to let himself be captivated by that primitiveness that characterised Gozo and which also allured British writer Nicholas Monsarrat (among others) to the point of settling on the island.

From the Citadel in Reverie series

Through the interview that England gave to Steve Mallia at the premises of Il-Ħaġar on March 19, it became clearer that the architect-artist-poet actually fell in love with the island decades ago after he became friends with companion student Joseph Mizzi from St Lawrence, in Gozo. This comes across in the various sketches of churches, chapels and other holy sites all over Gozo.

From the Mythopoli series

I have no problem in describing England as a jack of many trades, however, I am happy to say that it does not follow that he is master of none. On the other hand, wherever he directs his polymathic personality, he gets it right. Be it architecture, poetry or other forms of art, England has excelled brilliantly.

Theatre on Old Opera House Site

The late Fr Peter Serracino Inglott’s influence on him might have left its imprint to the point that many see the philosopher in him. He is privileged to stand in that type of cultural crossroad point from where he can observe Maltese society and its built environment so objectively that we become the losers when we do not heed him.

Galleria Baghdad, Iraq Venice from the Viaggio in Italia series

Richard England. Architect as Artist is being held at Il-Ħaġar|Heart of Gozo Museum and Cultural Centre in Victoria until April 18. The museum is open between 9am and 5pm from Monday to Sunday.

The cover of the 128-page exhibition catalogue

The exhibition is accompanied by a 128-page publication in Il-Ħaġar Gems Series (No. 17), by Midsea Limited, edited by Joseph Borg and Maria Frendo. It can be acquired against a donation of €15 by e-mailing info@heartofgozo.org.mt.

A concept drawing of San Ġorġ Preca Tomb