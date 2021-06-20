“The course of true love never did run smooth,” writes William Shakespeare in his A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

A fresh, new production from WhatsTheirNames Theatre brings his most beloved comedy of romance, magic and transformations to the beautiful, open-air setting of the Msida Bastion Garden in Floriana.

From the company behind the Shakespeare at the Pub series, audiences can expect a trademark mix of fast-paced action, hilarious comedy, live music and readily available drinks in a cabaret setting under the stars.

Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream is set in Athens and consists of several subplots that revolve around the marriage of Theseus and Hippolyta.

The play is directed by Philip Leone-Ganado and features Nathan Brimmer, Becky Camilleri, Joe Azzopardi, Joseph Zammit, Tina Rizzo, Gianni Selvaggi and Sandie von Brockdorff.

Shows are running from June 22-27 at 9pm. Doors open at 8pm. Book by e-mailing whatstheirnames.theatre@gmail.com or calling 7905 2522. This performance is suitable for audiences of all ages but parental guidance is recommended for scenes of mild sexual content and light violence in a comic context. The production will follow all COVID-19 public health regulations.