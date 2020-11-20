Like anything in life, success is only achieved through sweat and strategy. And with Black Friday, one of the most competitive selling days of the year, it’s the same.

Bagging the best deals is not just down to luck, but is the fruit of a well devised strategy. And with Black Friday extending to a full month this year, a strategy is more important than ever.

Make a list

Making a list of what you actually want to buy helps you avoid buying things which you don’t need. Also, if you’re planning to do your Christmas shopping during Black Friday, your list should include who you will buy gifts for and the amount you plan to spend per person.

Ideally, the list makes a distinction between items which are must-buys, and others which can wait until later. Leave some elbow room for a few unplanned purchases – otherwise, where’s the fun in shopping?

Set a budget

With hundreds of deals on offer, it’s easy to max your plastic and end up paying huge interest on your credit card. Don’t get carried away – always refer to the must-haves on your list and budget for how much you want to spend on each item.

Remember, Black Friday is not about browsing and buying whatever strikes your fancy – it’s a strategic mission that should see you emerge as a winner.

Check out the delivery charges

When shopping online, delivery charges can add up and eat into your budget. Always check delivery charges before hitting the ‘buy now’ button. Avoid hefty delivery charges – and when these are on the low side or free, it makes sense to buy slightly more expensive items.

Research, research, research

This year – with Black Friday not limited to 24 hours - you will probably have a bit more time to do your research. Check out different brands and, when shopping online, use price comparison sites. And while price is important, don’t make your buying decisions just on price – it’s all about getting value for your money.

Know your rights

When researching your purchases, make sure that you are well versed in in-store and online rights. What is the retailer’s returns policy? Can you ask for a refund? Until when can you cancel your order? What about faulty items? If you don't have the answers, these questions can become very expensive.

Stay safe

When shopping in-store, always wear a mask, respect other shoppers, and observe the health authorities’ guidelines. Shop wisely and safely.