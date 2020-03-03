HSBC Malta Foundation is funding a specific project by the National Council of Women (NCW) entitled ‘Think, Learn and Succeed – A Short Digital Entrepreneurship Course’. The 40-hour training programme provides an overview of business for women, including areas like online security and digital marketing. Modules include business planning, online business promotion and digital marketing, the creation of digital content, ICT and online security and e-commerce. The course is targeted at groups such as single mothers, and women who would like to set up their own business.

The aims and objectives of the NCW are geared to combat poverty and social exclusion through education. According to Mary Gaerty, NCW president: “Through this course, participants can better understand what it takes to sustain an e-commerce business.”

Margherita Privitera, HSBC’s head of distribution risk said: “It’s important that one learns about e-commerce as this has grown by some 300 per cent over the last few years. Because e-commerce tends to carry far lower costs than other set-ups, adding an online component to an existing business doesn’t need to be a high-risk investment. HSBC Malta Foundation’s continues to support people regardless of their background or past circumstances to build independent lives and become positive contributors to society.”