Nurses, public health officials and other frontline workers will have little time to celebrate Easter this year.

While families will be safely gathered at home indoors, they will be out and at work, beating back the coronavirus pandemic.

To pay tribute to their hard work and show appreciation, Facebook group The Salott (RUBS) has teamed up with Times Events to organise a symbolic show of support.

Taking part in the ‘Frontliners in our heart’ campaign is easy: just print out the heart artwork attached below, colour it in and hang it in your window, balcony or on your door on Easter Sunday.

Children who take part can also win a hamper full of kids’ books, sponsored by Times of Malta. To be in with a chance of winning, post a photo of your completed artwork to the event Facebook page and complete the sentence ‘In Times like these....’.

Download this, print it out, colour it in and hang it up.