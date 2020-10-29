55th edition of the Malta Photographic Society’s annual competition and exhibition opens next week at Palazzo de la Salle

Copulation by Johann Debono, gold winner, Colour Prints category

Over 200 photographic works by more than 40 local photographers will go on display next week as part of the 55th edition of the Malta Photographic Society’s annual National Competition and Exhibition of Photography.

The annual event, held at the seat of the Malta Society of Arts, Palazzo de La Salle, in Valletta, attracts a large number of photographic enthusiasts who present their best works of the year to compete for the Photographic Society’s awards and, subsequently, too see their works on display.

Tyre Fitter by Joseph Lungaro, Special Award, Portrait

Since its first edition, held in 1965, the competition and exhibition has grown to become an important yearly event, not just for the Photographic Society’s members but also for keen local photographers as it is open to the public. It has, in fact, become an important showcase of local photographic talent.

This year’s exhibition features 90 framed prints, divided into 50 colour prints and 40 black and white prints, as well as 124 digital images loop-projected on a large monitor. These works were selected from a total of 435 images submitted by 43 photographers. Nine experienced, non-participating judges selected the winning photos in the different sections and chose the images that have been accepted for the exhibition.

On The Bus by Lawrence Bonnici, gold winner, Monochrome Prints

Gold, silver and bronze awards were given to the best works in the Colour Prints section, the Monochrome Prints section, the Colour Projected Images section and the Monochrome Projected Images section.

Honourable mentions were also made for quality works that did not make it to the top three awards.

Special awards were given for the best portrait, the best landscape, the best still life, the best nature and the best architecture works.

The exhibition will be held from November 6 to 26. One can visit Palazzo de la Salle from Monday to Friday between 9am and 7pm and on Saturdays from 9am to 2pm. Entrance is free and subject to COVID-19 safety measures. For more information about the Malta Photographic Society, visit www.mpsmalta.com. For more details on the exhibition, log on to www.artsmalta.org or www.facebook.com/maltasocietyofarts.

Abandoned by Duncan Cauchi, winner of the Special Award in the Landscape category.

Lonely Tree by Stephen Buhagiar, gold winner, Colour Projected Images