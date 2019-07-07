An exhibition focusing on modern and contemporary art and crafts from Vietnam will be opening on Friday at 7.30pm at Arthall in Victoria.

The artworks, including lacquerware, stone carvings, pottery and figurative art paintings, showcase Vietnam’s rich artistic culture and particularly focus on Vietnamese art in the 1990s, a time when the country ‘opened its doors’ to the world.

Described as colourful, intense, amusing and, above all, beautiful, the exhibition aims to present a side of Vietnam that is often overlooked.

The exhibition, on display at Arthall, 8, Agius de Soldanis Street, Victoria, will run until October 6. Opening hours are on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays between 10am and pm and from 5 to 7pm. On Sundays, the exhibition is open between 10am and noon.

For more information, visit arthallgozo.com or https://www.facebook.com/ArtHallGozo/.