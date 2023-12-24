On a silent Christmas Eve in 1968, as Earth’s cities twinkled amid holiday celebrations, a message of unprecedented wonder echoed from the vastness of space. It was a moment that defied borders, conflicts, and the tumultuous narrative of the year. Apollo 8, an odyssey beyond the known, offered humanity a gift far greater than any wrapped under a tree: a perspective that transformed our view of the world and our place in the cosmos.

Fifty-five years ago, Apollo 8 astronauts Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and Bill Anders embarked on a journey, a first in human history. They were the vanguards, the first to break the bounds of Earth’s gravity, to orbit another celestial body. As their spacecraft danced along the moon’s orbit, they gifted the world with images of the moon and Earth while taking turns reading from the book of Genesis, closing with a wish for everyone “on the good Earth”.

The mission’s significance stretched beyond the bounds of technological achievement. Yes, Apollo 8 was a marvel of human engineering, the first manned flight of the mighty Saturn V rocket, the precursor to the lunar landing of Apollo 11. But its true legacy lies in the shift of human consciousness it sparked.

Apollo 8’s mission, beginning with their launch on December 21, culminated in 10 lunar orbits on Christmas Eve

From their unique vantage point, the crew captured the “Earthrise” image, profoundly impacting our collective consciousness. This photograph, showing Earth as a small, delicate orb against the vast blackness of space, challenged our perception of our world. It was no longer seen as an immense, unyielding entity but rather as a fragile, vulnerable habitat.

This perspective is credited with catalysing the modern environmental movement, emphasising our responsibility to protect our delicate planet.

Apollo 8’s mission, beginning with their launch on December 21, culminated in 10 lunar orbits on Christmas Eve. The world awaited their return, and on Christmas morning, a tense Mission Control breathed a sigh of relief. Confirming their successful manoeuvre to leave lunar orbit, Lovell’s message resonated with hope and cheer: “Roger, please be informed there is a Santa Claus.” This statement, whimsical yet profound, marked a successful end to an unprecedented journey.

As we celebrate this anniversary, let’s remember Apollo 8’s enduring Christmas Eve message: from the vastness of space, our conflicts and divisions vanish. What remains is a beautiful, unified Earth, our shared home, a reminder that in the grand tapestry of the universe, we are all connected, all responsible, all guardians of this tiny, yet immensely significant planet.

Mohamed Daoud, Faculty of Education.

Sound Bites

• A winter wonderland calls to mind piles of fluffy, glistening snow. But to reach the ground, snowflakes are swept into the turbulent atmosphere, swirling through the air instead of plummeting directly to the ground. Researchers found that regardless of turbulence or snowflake type, acceleration follows a universal statistical pattern that can be described as an exponential distribution.

• A new study suggests that it’s not Rudolph’s red nose that helps reindeer find food during snowy Arctic winters, but instead a unique adaptation of their eyes to their favourite food. Reindeer may have developed their unique ability to see in the ultraviolet spectrum so they can more easily spot their primary food, the algae-fungus fusion known as lichens ‒ which absorb UV ‒ in the winter landscape.

doi.org/10.1177/20416695231218520

DID YOU KNOW?

• Reindeer eyes change colour! In winter, they turn blue to capture more light, helping them see better in the low-light conditions of the Arctic.

• Snowflakes aren’t always unique: while many are, some simple ice crystals can form identical patterns under similar temperature and humidity conditions.

• The Christmas Star, a key symbol in holiday lore, may have been a rare conjunction of planets, which astronomers believe could have been exceptionally bright around 2,000 years ago.

• Mistletoe, a popular Christmas decoration, is actually a parasitic plant that attaches itself to trees to extract water and nutrients.