Nadur in Gozo is mostly renowned among the Maltese for its spontaneous carnival, but few may know that it boasts of a unique museum housing a treasure trove of naval memorabilia.

Part of the Royal Lady bombed and sunk in 1942

The Kelinu Grima Maritime Museum is privately owned by the church. It was founded in 1999 by the late Kelinu Grima, a primary school teacher who spent some 65 years collecting hundreds of maritime objects.

Exhibits include models, naval uniforms, flags, photographs, vessel parts and other priceless objects such as authenticated pieces of timber from Lord Nelson’s ship HMS Victory, the Constitution, which was the first US warship, as well as one of Lord Mountbatten’s gold epaulettes which he wore during his period of duty in the Mediterranean.

The numerous items on show, spread out in three rooms, take visitors through three centuries of maritime history. There are more than 300 vessel crests adorning the museum walls and many other rare articles related to the sea. There are also various craft of all shapes and sizes, which will remind one of the hardy and famous men who guided them to their destinies in times of peace and war.

An old diver’s suit donated by Anthony Calleja.

Above all else, this museum is the only one of its type in Gozo and is unique in that it is a superb and living epitome of a labour of love and dedication to the sea. Grima had donated his entire private collection of naval memorabilia which he lovingly and patiently accumulated over a period of more than six decades.

Since then, people have kept donating relevant items, such as medals, to the museum.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gozitan maritime museum has been closed for more than a year but has reopened its doors in April. Three dedicated volunteers offer their time to open up the museum twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 10am to 1.30pm.

Visitors will be warmly welcomed by either Nora and Kerry Evison, or Royal Gunner Gary Costello. You may contact the couple on 9956 5065 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.

Leander Thomas is a photographer and school librarian at De La Salle College.

The façade of the Kelinu Grima Maritime Museum.

A visitor admiring some of the many hidden gems found at the museum.

The International Code hangs on one of the walls. Right: A Maritime Museum poster found in Nadur Square.