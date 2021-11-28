In August of this year, The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry and the Foundation for Transport signed a memorandum of understanding to promote sustainable mobility.

As transport accounts for nearly 20 per cent of Malta’s carbon emissions, this sector can contribute greatly to a greener economy. Through the electrification of the vehicle fleet, Malta will succeed in significantly lowering its emissions, and tackling air pollution. Therefore, this initiative is not only an environmental responsibility, but is also a question of public health. Through this MOU, The Malta Chamber aims to facilitate the path towards electrifying Malta’s vehicle fleet.

The Malta Chamber recognises the scale of the challenge – and that it can only be achieved through collaboration. In developing its policy for sustainable transport, The Malta Chamber’s Sustainable Mobility committee tapped into international expertise. Through the German Embassy, the committee engaged in a dialogue with an electromobility think tank. The main lesson was that Malta should learn from the experience of those who have already embarked on the journey towards electrification.

Electrifying the vehicle fleet is one of the most significant challenges Malta has faced in the area of transportation. It involves more than merely replacing internal combustion engine vehicles with electric ones, or installing charging stations. The process touches upon various facets of our economy. For instance, the repair and maintenance of electric vehicles requires specific skills, tools and qualifications. No time must be wasted as a result of bureaucracy and fragmented authority. Therefore, through the MOU, the Foundation for Transport and The Malta Chamber are leading by example, by joining forces.

The MOU highlights the need to build competencies in Malta to achieve a workforce with the required skill set, training and certification to handle electric vehicles. This extends beyond repair and maintenance. In case of an accident involving an electric vehicle, the car batteries pose a potential hazard and must be handled differently than traditional batteries. First responders and the fire brigade also need to be trained to ensure they can carry out their work safely and efficiently. As such, training should focus not only workshops and mechanics. Upskilling and retraining are required across a wide range of disciplines.

Noting the recent launch of charging stations, The Malta Chamber believes that much work is yet to be done towards achieving equitable infrastructure. The MOU recognises the joint objective of establishing guidelines to promote a wider adoption of charging stations. The uptake of electric vehicles further requires an increased focus on the right incentives, which is also accounted for in the MOU, with an emphasis on cost effectiveness. The Malta Chamber brings practical industry expertise and experience to the table, particularly on the impact of new technologies on business operations. Thus, an understanding may be gained of what works best for companies, and skills gaps may be identified and coupled with solutions jointly developed with the Foundation for Transport.

The Malta Chamber notes that while Malta has not yet announced a cut-off date for the import of internal combustion engines, the European Union has already identified 2035 as a potential Europe-wide date. Regardless of which date Malta settles on, whether 2030 like the UK, or a later period, much work remains to be done. This will require out-of-the-box thinking, anticipating global supply challenges while ensuring Malta’s continued competitiveness. The Malta Chamber remains committed towards a vision of Malta as a competitive, sustainable and smart island, which can only be achieved through continuous stakeholder engagement, as exemplified by this MOU.

Timothy Alden, Executive, Policy Development, Malta Chamber of Commerce