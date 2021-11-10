The recent findings of the EY’s Generate Youth Survey have shown that Malta’s youth rank the environment and overdevelopment as the country’s biggest challenges, with 70 per cent stating that they would rather live abroad. Sustainability appears in discourse as a common objective, yet, a lack of concerted action in which stakeholders should be pulling the same rope means that there is much still to be done.

Even when stakeholders share the same objectives, lack of coordination, communication and solidarity means that actors end up diluting the message or undermining policy action due to disagreement on the details. Climate action, along with better planning and construction, are two pillars which The Malta Chamber is firmly committed to, believing in the great potential of a united front towards a greener economy, which would enable difficult but necessary decisions.

Addressing the need for a greener construction sector and acknowledging the urgency of a spatial carrying-capacity approach should not be separated from the larger discussion on climate change. While Malta may reduce its overall carbon footprint through plans such as the low carbon development strategy, the country must also build resilience and prepare to adapt to its consequences.

This requires more intelligent use of the country’s limited space and a more respectful and strategic attitude towards its resources. Finding solutions to overdevelopment is something which is almost unanimously desired but in practice is a Gordian knot, which political actors find difficult to resolve.

Failing to address overdevelopment counters achievements on carbon emissions because the overall environment will still be in decline. It is necessary for stakeholders to present a common front and serious solutions towards this challenge. If all act separately, one faces the tragedy of the commons: a war of all against all.

Ideally, this reform would, therefore, take place in the context of a multiparty political approach so that the optimal path forward is well and truly selected, and difficult decisions taken. The Malta Chamber is ready to play its part to facilitate a national dialogue in this regard.

When it comes to climate change, the country is working on several strategies and initiatives, the public consultations of which The Malta Chamber continues to participate in. In terms of the country’s energy generation, though sunshine is abundant, once again, space is not. New and hybrid technologies must be made more commercially viable with incentives. Solar panels can also be placed vertically on walls thanks to new innovations, for example.

The Chamber has worked steadfast on policies to green Malta’s economy - Timothy Alden

Making buildings more energy efficient, as per the ambition of the long-term renovation strategy, is also a key component of energy strategy. The positive potential for floating offshore wind and hydrogen remains to be fully explored. In the interim, low-hanging fruits should also be pursued, such as freeing industry from paying rent for their roof space when it comes to placement of solar panels as this discourages uptake.

Vehicle electrification remains a significant challenge, requiring a massive upgrade in infrastructure both to charge vehicles and to accommodate the demand on the energy grid. Commercial and company vehicles might be the easiest to start off with. The fragmentation of authority over managing this transition is problematic.

Electrification requires a centralised, coherent approach, tackling the need for new skills to repair and maintain EVs and myriad of other issues. The right incentives must be further explored to cushion the transition and to assist in the financing of substations, which are tremendously costly.

Achieving a more circular economy in Malta is problematic due to the country’s small size. The process of recycling waste streams such as glass, tires, cosmetics, waste oils, textiles and others are challenged by the costliness of collection, separation and processing of said materials, given that the market for them afterwards is limited. Nonetheless, wider participation in the business of waste management in Malta would go a long way to achieving a fair and efficient system with promise for future innovation.

The Malta Chamber has worked steadfast on policies to green Malta’s economy since launching its vision for a smart, sustainable island, one which is competitive. This vision is the result of its various members coming together with a shared commitment. Similarly, Malta requires more concerted action across the board towards sustainability to truly achieve a greener economy: a coalition of stakeholders working towards sustainable development.

It is necessary to acknowledge what is genuinely in the common interest and identify and overcome the barriers which arise, rather than work backwards. A greener economy should not only be measured in carbon reductions but also in quality of life. The surveys are clear in this regard. It is time to grab the bull by the horns and for Malta to become not just carbon neutral but climate positive.

Timothy Alden is policy executive, Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry.