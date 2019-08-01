Originally conceived to compete with illustrious models like the 3 Series, the C Class, the A4 and the Giulia, the new Jaguar XE delivers an enhanced exterior design, all-new luxurious interior and advanced technologies, including a segment-first ClearSight rear view mirror, utilising a wide-angle rear facing camera. The XE also becomes first-in-class to offer a diesel variant compliant with the stringent RDE2 NOx emissions limit, well ahead of the January 2021 legislative deadline.

The XE’s beautifully-crafted all-new interior features extensive use of soft-touch materials, premium veneers and all-new door trims that improve usability and practicality. New XE’s luxurious and technology-packed interior delivers more comfort, quality and connectivity for all occupants. Every aspect of the cabin has been enhanced for increased convenience, improved stowage and better passenger comfort.

The new Jaguar XE's modern interior.

The influence of Jaguar’s flagship two-seater sportscar is also evident as both the SportShift gear selector and JaguarDrive Control switch shared with the F-Type are on the revised centre console.



A new steering wheel, shared with the all-electric I-Pace, features graphics and capacitive switches for intuitive, tactile control of key functions.

The XE’s entry-level specification now features an automatic transmission, 18-inch wheels, electric leather seats, all-LED headlights and tail-lights with updated signature graphics, front and rear park aid, rear camera and lane keep assist. Customers can select from S, SE and HSE trim levels, with each also available in sporty R-Dynamic guise. A range of option packs provide even greater personalisation.

The new XE is also the smartest and most connected yet. Jaguar’s Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, shared with I-Pace, is also available for the first time, delivering instinctive control through a pair of seamlessly integrated high-resolution touchscreens. Wireless device charging and clever Smart Settings technology also make their first appearance in the XE.

The first-in-segment ClearSight interior rear-view mirror improves safety and convenience by ensuring the driver has an unobstructed view of the road behind. Using a wide-angle rear-facing camera, the system feeds images to a high-definition screen within the frameless rear-view mirror; unhindered by tall rear passengers, poor light or rain on the rear screen.

A next-level look

An updated exterior design gives the XE a more purposeful and assertive stance. Continuing on from the beautifully judged proportions of the original car, new XE’s sporting intent has been taken up a level, with contemporary design cues inspired by the F-Type sportscar. XE appears wider and lower than before, with larger front apertures, bold graphics and muscular forms alluding to the car’s performance and advanced aerodynamics.

New all-LED headlights with a striking ‘J’ blade daytime running light signature create a more purposeful look. The rear of the car also features a new bumper design and slender all-LED tail-lights with updated signature graphics which accentuate the visual width of the car, giving the XE a more planted appearance.

The new XE is available with a choice of clean and efficient Ingenium petrol and diesel engines. The 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol is available with 250PS and 300PS outputs, badged P250 and P300 respectively, while the efficient 180PS Ingenium diesel, badged D180, delivers 430Nm of torque and fuel consumption of up to 57.6mpg.

An updated exterior design gives the XE a more purposeful and assertive stance - Tonio Darmanin

The new XE features an automatic transmission as standard and is available in rear and all-wheel-drive variants. Jaguar’s advanced torque on-demand all-wheel drive (AWD) system and Intelligent Driveline Dynamics technology maintain the XE’s rear-wheel drive handling feel and agility while improving performance, traction and driver confidence in all weather conditions. The 300 PS petrol engine, equipped with all-wheel drive, accelerates from 0-60 mph in 5.4 seconds (0-100km/h in 5.7 seconds).

For an even more performance-orientated character, R-Dynamic models include additional exterior design elements and interior tweaks, including sports-style seats with contrast stitching, Satin Chrome gearshift paddles and R-Dynamic treadplates.



Jaguar XE’s lightweight aluminium intensive body structure continues to play a major role in the car’s agile handling, exceptional safety and efficiency. Aluminium makes up 75 per cent of the body and combines with proven rear- and all-wheel drive systems, double wishbone front and integral link rear suspension, plus some of Jaguar’s most advanced engines, for dynamic handling and performance.

Standard on all XE models, dynamic mode amplifies the car’s sporting character, with faster gear shifts, sharper throttle response and increased steering weighting. Drivers are able to shape the driving experience with greater ease thanks to the optional configurable dynamics system. This feature allows drivers to set up the vehicle to their personal preference by choosing comfort or dynamic settings for the engine, gearbox and steering through the central touchscreen. Where specified, adaptive dynamics constantly adjusts the dampers to provide the optimum balance between comfort and refinement at all times and in all driving situations.

The new XE excels in three main areas namely design, connectivity and driving dynamics and for these very reasons it remains a very valid option in an extremely competitive segment.