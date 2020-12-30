A contemporary art project is launching a social exercise of portrait creation as a positive metaphor towards the complete fading out of the distancing caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Fading Social Distancing by Pawlu Mizzi builds upon his first (Facebook) Portrait Project held in 2013 as part of his research for a Master’s in Fine Arts Digital Media at the University of Malta.

By joining The (Facebook) Portrait Project II, one will automati­cally be making up a piece of a collective ‘portrait’ that will be created for every 10 consecutive group members through the re-appropriation of one of their own profile pictures.

Each participant will be tagged and asked to share thoughts and reactions about social distancing and the urge for human touch. Eventually, when all social distancing measures are lifted, participants will be invited to meet up at a local gallery for the viewing of the actual portraits.

Members and any kind of participation from across the globe are welcome. One cannot feature in a portrait unless one is within a group of 10 members. Group members whose face does not show within their profile pictures will be ignored. One can join the group until midnight on New Year’s Eve through the following link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/fadingsocialdistancing/