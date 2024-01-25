A sociological examination of house names in Malta is one of various new research projects undertaken in Malta recently, a report on which has been published in the latest edition (Volume 11) of Xjenza Online, a free, peer-reviewed, open-access international science journal issued by the Malta Chamber of Scientists. The full volume and individual articles may be downloaded online from this link.
The latest edition covers a wide range of topics, including:
- The application of biosensors for monitoring critical physiological parameters in medical emergencies;
- An exploration of negative public perceptions regarding COVID-19 vaccination;
- The ranking of rural localities in Malta and Gozo according to their degree of exposure to traditional locally produced fare;
- The occurrence of immature high-grade teratomas in young women;
- A study on the geographical characteristics of the Sliema peninsula;
- An assessment of current C-reactive protein sampling practices at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for neonates with suspected early onset sepsis;
- The monitoring of serum prolactin in patients on atypical antipsychotics at Mount Carmel Hospital; and
- An analysis of an intense seismic episode that occurred 23km south of Malta during Sep-Nov 2020.
- There is also a report on the Collisions Physics and Chemistry and their Applications (COPCA) Conference held in Valletta in 2022.
The journal, first issued in 1996, publishes research articles, original research reports, reviews, short communications and scientific commentaries in all fields of science.
The journal is currently inviting contributions for Xjenza Online, volume 12. Pre-submission and general editorial inquiries, and other correspondence should be addressed to the editor-in-chief Prof. Cristiana Sebu on cristiana.sebu@um.edu.mt.