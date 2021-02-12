The Ħamrun council has embarked on a plan for this St Valentine’s Day to add colour and verve to Triq il-Kbira, Triq San Ġużepp and Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud.

The lighting decorations across these streets are thematically linked to this special day that celebrates romantic love.

The lights in Ħamrun.

Ħamrun boasts many traditional shops, among them the food and confectionery ones, selling wares as gift ideas for special loved ones.

The Ħamrun council urged people to visit the town and enjoy the atmosphere.