ICE 2024 was a true sensation: more than 800 exhibitors from 76 nations drew over 40,000 attendees together at the last London edition. Next year, the event will be held in Barcelona, Spain, marking a new stage in the history of ICE.

Visiting ICE is a yearly tradition for Slotegrator. In 2024, Slotegrator presented its flagship solutions, including the AI-powered capabilities of the turnkey online casino solution, which has a wealth of new features that make operators’ lives easier and their businesses better. Thanks to the updated modules (among them are KYC, BI, Casino Builder, player segmentation, and anti-fraud modules), the platform is customised for streamlining online casino management, encompassing tasks such as big data analysis, risk assessment, and platform performance enhancement.

Slotegrator also showcased its Telegram Casino solution – an implementation of an online gambling platform in a popular mobile application, which was presented to attendees who were not yet familiar with it. The Slotegrator team is convinced that this solution will attract new groups of young players in the LatAm and Asian markets especially.

Another solution showcased at ICE 2024 was APIgrator, an unified solution for fast gambling software integration with over 15,000 certified games from over 100 licensed game developers that is growing bigger every year. Every month Slotegrator adds different games to its portfolio. Therefore, the solution covers the company’s key markets – LatAm, Asia, Europe and CIS.

Guests at Slotegrator’s booth were treated to sushi, relaxing cocktails and beverages, as well as the opportunity to recharge their mobiles and chat with the team in a friendly atmosphere. The Slotegrator team spent last year studying and reflecting on key industry trends. As a result, the team produced two insightful reports based on a survey of online casino operators and gaming content developers, including Caleta Gaming, Macaw Gaming, SKILROCK, Turbo Games, Amigo Gaming, 3 Oaks Gaming, Gamzix, and others.

The first is a report analyzing the modern iGaming audience, and the second is a report about current iGaming trends for 2024. New and current customers appreciated these in-depth studies which, as they noted at the ICE meetings, are very useful in understanding the direction of the industry going forward. Customers have thanked the company for helping them stay on top of the most important trends.

“As this is the last ICE that takes place in London, we really wanted to make this show huge for our team, clients and partners, and we managed to do this,” said Svetlana Kirichenko, Head of Marketing at Slotegrator.

“This event does a lot for building and improving our connections and making them stronger both with the new clients and with the existing ones. Our main goal is to make our solutions better for our operators, and we are showcasing the platform that we have with the new updated modules and the new integrated features. At ICE, we also showcased our unique product – Telegram Casino – a solution about which we still have received a lot of interest (and it’s really huge) even though this product has already lived in the market for a few years. We are putting a lot of focus on game aggregation. We met a lot of our partners, game developers, and we’ve built new connections with the new ones, so that we have a big choice for operators who can go live with our partners all over the world.”