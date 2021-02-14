“A star is born” said Welsh rugby legend Jonathan Davies after Louis Rees-Zammit’s two tries in the thrilling 25-24 victory over 14-man Scotland in their Six Nations clash on Saturday.

Davies’s comment franked what English Premiership side Gloucester’s former management team of David Humphreys and Johan Ackermann had seen when he joined in 2018.

Richard Whiffin, then the director of Gloucester’s Academy side, described him as “a rock star” and he certainly was music to the ears of the ‘Cherry and White’ fans.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta