Kelly Kehn, one of the founders of All-In Diversity Project, visited the GamingMalta stand at ICE London 2020 to share information about the initiative.

“The All-In Diversity Project is an industry-driven initiative for diversity and inclusion,” she said.

“The biggest tool we offer is data. We help businesses understand what is happening globally or across their competition and help them benchmark and put real business strategy behind diversity and inclusion initiatives,” she said.

“There are so many people who care in this industry – we want to show them that they have a voice and are supported.”

Kehn also explained the project’s plans for this year.

“We want to help companies take a step forward on how to be more diverse and inclusive. We are doing a project with the British Standards Institute to build the world’s first standard for diversity, equality and inclusion in the workplace. This standard is industry-agnostic and not just for betting and gambling companies.”

The All-In Diversity Project also helps underline Malta’s status as a hub of gaming excellence.

“Malta is the world’s gaming hub and we all recognise that we need to have a better image and to work responsibly and sustainably. Malta is leading on that. In fact, Malta is sponsoring this week’s Open Doors campaign and it’s good to see that a lot of Malta’s licensees are coming on board.”