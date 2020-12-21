A new documentary film illustrating the inception of the voluntary organisation Step Up For Parkinson’s is premiering tomorrow on TV.

One Day We Will Dance Again by Nathalie Muschamp and Fabrizio Fenech illustrates the importance of connection and community, while getting up close with a number of community members, and listens to their stories.

The film further shows how COVID has impacted the organisation, how the members cannot meet and, therefore, are losing out. But, above all, the film is a story about connection, love and hope.

The documentary is being broadcast tomorrow, December 22, at 4.30pm and on Christmas Day at 8.30am on ONE. To watch the trailer, log on to https://youtu.be/ XjVpOBZYu3s.