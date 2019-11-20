Alegria Flamenco Malta is presenting its latest production: a flamenco dance narration based on a short story written in 1932 by Maltese author S. W. Agius entitled Sivigliana.

Produced and directed by Ingrid Sciberras, Promesas is a story of promises, love, heartbreak and joy entwined, explored and displayed through the passion of flamenco.

Choreography for the performance is all original by Estelle Bonello Sant, Ema Marie Attard, AnnaMaria Espinosa Rodriguez and Nicola Henson.

The performance interprets the story through pure traditional flamenco music, song and dance. The evening will also include live music with special guest artists Sarah Spiteri on the violin, Alejandro de Chacon on guitar and flamenco singer Mara Delgado.

Prior to each performance, patrons will enjoy an exhibition and sale of paintings by Josette Fenech in the foyer of the theatre, as well as Tio Pepe sherry tasting directly from Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, sponsored by Demajo Group.

Alegria is also supporting organ donation and one will be able to collect and fill in forms.

Performances are being held at the Salesian Theatre, Sliema, on Saturday at 8pm and on Sunday at 7.30pm. There will be a third performance in Gozo on December 7 at 8pm at the Don Bosco Oratory Theatre, Victoria. Both venues are provided with ample parking spaces. For tickets, e-mail alegriamalta@gmail.com or call 9949 5187.