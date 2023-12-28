An intensified investment in our electricity infrastructure is the only way forward to ensure that Enemalta can successfully maintain its 46-year legacy of energising Malta’s social and economic development.

For almost five decades, hundreds of Enemalta workers have dedicated themselves to meeting Malta’s energy demand.

The diligence and commitment of these employees can never be overstated. This year’s decision to accelerate and intensify the infrastructural investment in the country’s electricity generation and distribution systems is empowering Enemalta to maintain this mission while improving the quality and reliability of our services to all our customers in Malta and Gozo.

As we continue implementing Enemalta’s six-year network reinforcement plan, a few days ago we launched an updated plan for this increased investment. Five months ago, the government pledged to double the investment in the country’s electricity infrastructure. In fact, a total of €55 million in local and EU funds will be channelled to electricity generation and distribution infrastructure in the new year, three times the amount originally allocated in our six-year plan.

As an immediate effort, in the next six months, we will be reinforcing the grid with 70 kilometres of new 11-kilovolt underground cables, creating new alternative connections that will multiply the network’s resilience. This is almost four times more than the length of these medium-voltage cables added to the network in the last two years.

To complete this reinforcement in such a short time, we are joining forces with Infrastructure Malta and Transport Malta to pool resources and expertise and make sure that works are carried out with the least possible impacts on our communities.

The strategic addition of these new cable connections to the national grid will reduce the risk of network difficulties that lead to supply disruptions. At the same time, when such difficulties arise, they will enable quicker isolation and rerouting of power to alternative connections, reducing the duration of service downtimes to our customers.

Coupled with the implementation of our six-year network reinforcement plan, now entering its third year, these new cable connections will continue to improve the flexibility and resilience of the network and boost capacity to meet future demands.

Through our network reinforcement plan, we have already invested heavily in the distribution network, with 80 new substations, 18 kilometres of medium-voltage cable connections, 66 substation upgrades, three distribution centre upgrades and 145 new 400/230-volt feeders in many localities.

In 2024, we are adding another 45 new substations while another 40 existing ones will be upgraded with new technologies.

We will also continue investing in our existing distribution centres while preparing for the development of four new ones in the Naxxar, Rabat, Siġġiewi and Cottonera areas.

Our infrastructural investment is also preparing Malta for the increased electrification of many household, transport and commercial operations, in line with Malta’s decarbonisation ambitions. At the same time, we are working with other government entities, including Interconnect Malta Ltd and our subsidiary, International Energy Service Centre, to strengthen our spare generation capacity while gradually shifting to a cleaner energy generation mix, with an ever-increasing share of renewable energy sources.

This nationwide infrastructural undertaking requires a collaborative effort with many stakeholders, including local councils; environmental, planning and heritage authorities; the social partners; the private sector; as well as local and international experts in power infrastructure.

Their insights and support have been instrumental in shaping a plan that is not only ambitious in its scope but also considerate of the local context and sensitive to our environment.

We are regularly meeting local councils and other stakeholders in the community to establish effective channels for feedback and concerns to be addressed promptly and effectively.

We are confident that the completion of this investment will not only augment the reliability of our power infrastructure but also bolster our nation’s resilience in the face of growing energy demands and the challenges of the climate emergency.

We look forward to the continued support and collaboration of all stakeholders. Together, we are powering a brighter, more sustainable future for Malta.

Ryan Fava is the executive chairperson of Enemalta plc.