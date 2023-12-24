Benjamin Spiteri was recently awarded the Trinity Level 6 Diploma in Professional Dance Studies following three years of vocational dance training in the UK.

Reflecting on his achievement, Spiteri said: “My ballet journey in the UK has been an incredible adventure. Over three transformative years, I’ve faced challenges, achieved milestones, and set my sights on a promising future in dance.”

In his first year of vocational dance training, the COVID-19 pandemic forced Spiteri to shift to virtual training via Zoom.

“I turned my bedroom into a makeshift dance studio, practising diligently to maintain discipline,” he explained.

At the end of that challenging year, he was rewarded with the Elmhurst Ballet School Dance and Live Award, a testament to his commitment and ability to overcome adversity.

In his second year, realising the importance of holistic development, besides his dance studies, he also managed to acquire two A-levels in mathematics and biology, and achieved a ABRSM Grade 7 piano practical.

During his final year leading to his graduation, Spiteri clinched second place in Brillanti, a televised Maltese dance competition, and showcased his performances in London and Birmingham. He also attained ABRSM Grade 8 piano practical.

He subsequently received a life-changing opportunity – a contract as an apprentice with ŻfinMalta.

“As I stand at the threshold of a new chapter in my dance journey, I am filled with gratitude and anticipation,” he said.

His future plans include continuing his association with ŻfinMalta and pushing the boundaries of his dance style and artistry.

“The road ahead is filled with opportunities, and I’m eager to explore every avenue,” he said. “My journey isn’t just about becoming a professional dancer; it’s about self-discovery and growth.”

Spiteri said he is committed to pursuing a BA in Professional Practice, Arts, and Creative Industries with Middlesex University London to complement his artistic pursuits.

He expressed the hope that his journey will inspire fellow ballet students and aspiring dancers, serving as a testament to the power of determination, passion and unwavering support.

“In the face of adversity, it’s possible to reach for the stars and achieve your dreams. With dedication and a supportive community, you can turn your dreams into reality,” he said.

“As I take my next step in the dance world, I’m excited about what lies ahead. My journey is far from over, and I look forward to giving back to the world of dance, which has given me so much.”

Spiteri underscored the pivotal role played by the Malta Arts Scholarships Scheme in his development, and expressed his thanks to its generous support for his studies in the UK.