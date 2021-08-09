As the heatwave kicks in many people are making their way down to the beach to cool off – and swimmers have noted with glee the lack of jellyfish around the seaside.

A number of social media posts have tied this down to the increase in sea temperatures caused by the heatwave, but marine biologist Alan Deidun said that this would be simplifying the matter.

Deidun, who leads a local jellyfish monitoring programme said that just because the notorious purple jellyfish has rarely been seen this summer does not mean that there are none of them present.

Usually the annual bloom of the mauve stinger would be in early spring, April and May but due to a colder winter this could still take place.

“Whatever happens in winter ultimately affects the lifespan of a jellyfish as the mauve stinger usually reproduces in January and February,” he said.

“Yet this year, since we had a very long cold winter it led to reproduction taking place later on, towards the end of April.

“The delay in reproduction means that the mauve stinger could be in a part of its lifecycle where it is not visible yet, and that the big bloom could be around the corner.”

In the 10 years of leading the local jellyfish monitoring programme, Deidun said that no year is the same.

In 2019, a colder, wetter spring was to blame for swarms of jellyfish that washed up on beaches at the start of the summer season in June.

Deidun had explained the delayed appearance of the pests could be attributed to the prolonged rainy and cold spell that hit the island that spring.

He also did not exclude that the high temperatures could be a reason why there are less jellyfish present at the moment.

“What could be happening is that jellyfish could have shifted up towards the north Mediterranean waters, which before were too cold, but now the temperatures are becoming similar to our local waters,” he said.

Italy and southern France reported blooms of the mauve stinger jellyfish in early June, which could be a result of warmer waters in that region.

Deidun added that Malta is currently facing the box jellyfish (Carybdea marsupialis) season and they had received reports of stings and sightings of the species.

“The box jellyfish has been found along the Maltese coastline, especially in areas where large boats are found, since they are attracted to artificial light and are found in areas such as Msida, Ta’ Xbiex, Xemxija and St Paul’s Bay,” he said, adding that there are around 30 to 40 jellyfish species in Maltese waters.

Asked if the lack of mauve jellyfish has left an immediate impact on local marine life, Deidun explained that the effect is minimal.

“There are not many species in local waters which solely depend on jellyfish for food.

“Even for turtles, jellyfish are only a small proportion of their diet,” he said.

However, Deidun did raise the alarm about the increase in sea temperature.

“The sea absorbs around 90 per cent of the heat in the atmosphere, and one of its jobs is to circulate and distribute heat around the world,” he said.

He said that overheating the ocean could slow down this process and increase the influx of alien species.

“The Mediterranean Sea is a hotspot for invasive alien species and previously cold temperatures would kill them off in winter, but as the water temperatures increase, these alien species continue to bloom and survive throughout the year,” he said.

Deidun said that some alien species, such as lionfish and nomadic jellyfish, have become invasive and could impact the local marine ecosystem.

“Some alien species are reaching very large populations and feeding on indigenous and native species which can be quite a concern,” he said.

Have you spotted any jellyfish this year? You can report it online at http://oceania.research.um.edu.mt/jellyfish/ or email ioi-moc@um.edu.mt or alan.deidun@gmail.com