Our island is actively progressing towards a green economy, characterised by a knowledge-intensive and digital framework. A shift towards industries that rely on knowledge, innovation and advanced technologies has been a critical focus for our efforts under the enterprise portfolio.

This strategic decision is driven by a vision of sustainable long-term economic growth and prosperity that not only benefits businesses but also ensures the well-being of our citizens and the preservation of our environment.

Malta Enterprise, as Malta’s economic development agency, has been at the forefront of supporting businesses throughout this twin transition. By providing guidance, financial incentives and valuable resources, Malta Enterprise has played a pivotal role in enabling companies to embrace sustainability and navigate the challenges of this transformative period successfully.

This unwavering support has fostered a culture of innovation and responsible practices, setting the stage for a vibrant and competitive business landscape.

We did this by adopting a two-pronged approach. Firstly, we doubled down on our economic efforts by strategically seeking large manufacturing companies to expand in Malta through investments that improve their operations, diversify to become more competitive, and produce higher-end products.

Secondly, we sought foreign investments in new sectors which require a more knowledge-intense workforce in areas such as medical technology, biotechnology, life sciences, AI, software development, and precision engineering, among others.

These efforts were devised during the pandemic and accelerated in our recovery plans. We are now slowly seeing the benefits, even though, naturally, the actual effects on the economy will percolate in the longer term.

In the context of the current global economic debate, Malta’s drive towards a knowledge-intensive economy and sustainable practices aligns seamlessly with international efforts to address pressing challenges and seize new opportunities.

We have now received a resounding endorsement of our economic strategy with the European Commission’s approval of Malta’s Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI), a project spearheaded by STMicroelectronics.

This approval signifies a remarkable milestone for our nation. IPCEIs are

European Union mechanisms designed to facilitate significant projects that benefit the EU community and would only be feasible with collective support.

The European Commission’s decision to launch IPCEIs for Microchips and Communication Technology underscores the strategic importance of these sectors in the digital era. Microchips are the lifeblood of numerous industries, from automotive and healthcare to telecommunications and beyond.

Ensuring Europe’s capability to produce these vital components is paramount for our continent’s digital autonomy, competitiveness and technological independence. And Malta is right there in the front and centre of technological innovation, participating in such global efforts.

For Malta, participating in this ground-breaking initiative aligns with our vision to transition towards knowledge-intensive sectors. This transformative project will drive economic diversification and create high-value jobs that demand technical expertise and specialisation.

By investing in our capabilities to produce microchips and nurturing a skilled workforce, Malta contributes to the global effort of ensuring a secure supply chain for critical components and maintaining technological independence.

In this exciting journey, we must recognise the importance of meticulous planning, particularly regarding education and training. Equipping our workforce with the necessary skills and knowledge will be crucial in harnessing the vast opportunities presented by this new era.

The approval of the IPCEI not only strengthens Malta’s position but also demonstrates the shared commitment of European nations to bolstering technological independence and securing Europe’s competitive edge. By actively engaging in these IPCEIs, we contribute to a collective effort to safeguard Europe’s digital sovereignty in an ever-evolving global landscape.

Our relentless drive to promote sustainability and nurture a green economy is a testament to our dedication to creating a prosperous and resilient future. As we collaborate with our European partners and leverage the support of Malta Enterprise, we are determined to navigate this twin transition successfully.

By embracing innovation, investing in education and training, and championing sustainable practices, Malta paves the way for a brighter future in the digital age.

Malta’s focus on sustainability, innovation and a knowledge-based economy makes us a valuable partner in achieving long-term economic stability and prosperity. We can address challenges such as inflation, supply-chain vulnerabilities and technological autonomy, and contribute to a future that prioritises the well-being of future generations over just GDP metrics.

Miriam Dalli is Minister for the Environment, Energy and Enterprise.