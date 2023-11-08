This autumn and winter, there’s a new buffet experience to add to your weekend dining plans. Every Saturday, from 7am till 10.30pm, Fra Martino welcomes you to their Symphony of Flavours buffet, a feast that promises an unforgettable evening of delectable dishes, live entertainment, and relaxed dining. All this takes place within the elegant setting of one of Corinthia St George’s Bay's finest restaurants.

Each week, the talented kitchen team at Fra Martino is cooking up a culinary journey that presents a tempting array of dishes from around the world. Whether you're a fan of Italian antipasti, Mediterranean meze, or crave the exotic flavours of the East, this buffet has it all. Start your gastronomic adventure with a selection of fresh salads, grilled vegetables, shellfish, and a variety of cold cuts. And that's just the beginning.

One of the highlights of this buffet is the live pasta cooking station. Here, Fra Martino’s skilled chefs will craft your favourite pasta dish right before your eyes. It's a pasta lover's dream come true, with options to satisfy every palate. And for those with a taste for the exotic, the Oriental station is a must-visit. Savoury dishes like sweet and sour pork, lemon chicken, and Peking duck await. Accompanied by egg-fried rice, vermicelli noodles, and traditional condiments, this section is a tasty adventure.

The buffet includes a selection of treats, from gateaux and tarts to mousses and cakes.

Those who love a traditional carvery won't want to miss the slow-roasted Angus beef sirloin, carved to perfection, complete with Yorkshire pudding and roasted carrots. Meanwhile, the chafing dishes offer an array of hot options, from grilled fish and braised lamb shanks to stuffed chicken supreme and vegetarian delights like chickpea and lentil stew.

After indulging in these delightful dishes, be sure to save room for dessert. At the pastry counter see what tickles your fancy from a selection of treats, from gateaux and tarts to mousses and cakes. There's fruit dipped in Belgian chocolate and a variety of ice creams. Plus, don't miss the live pancake station, where you can personalise your pancake creations. What’s more, Fra Martino offers free parking to ensure your visit is hassle-free from start to finish.

Adults can enjoy all the delights for just €37.50, while children aged six to 11 dine for €18.75. Children aged five or under eat for free. So, mark your calendar for Saturdays at Fra Martino's Symphony of Flavours buffet, where great food, delightful atmosphere, and entertainment await. It's a dining experience you won't want to miss.