Amazonia is in the news lately. Most recently it was in the news because of the fires in the rainforest – an estimated 66,000 fires in August alone. Many of these fires were most likely man-made, lit by people wanting to clear the land of trees to use it for other purposes, such as agriculture and livestock production.

It was also in the news because the newly-elected Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro, is being accused of weakening the environmental and other government agencies responsible for forest protection because he is indebted to the agriculture and mining businesses that had strongly supported him to be elected.

The aggressive, illegal deforestation that is taking place is raising eyebrows. NGOs, governments, and not least, the Church are worried. The Church is taking a holistic view of what’s happening. It is concerned about the deforestation for sure, and also about the indiscriminate logging, and the invasion of towns by immigrants that come with new industries, that have a negative impact on the life and culture of the indigenous and local population. But the Church also wants to find new ways of evangelising these people.

For these reasons, Pope Francis decreed a synod on the issue. This will be the first synod called by Pope Francis about the Church’s work in a particular region of the world that happens to be a distinct ecological territory. The synod entitled ‘Amazonia: New Paths for the Church and for an Integral Ecology’, begins today and will continue until October 27. It consists of 184 voting members, most coming from the region, and 80 auditors, of whom 33 are women.

A working document was created after a wide consultation process. Around 300 national and regional assemblies were consulted. It lays down the methodology in the classical terms: see, judge, act.

The Church is mainly concerned with evangelisation, with bringing the Gospel or the Good News to the people. There is a minimal presence of priests in this huge region, which comprises nine countries – Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname, Venezuela and French Guyana. Many people must do without the celebration of the Eucharist.

The possibility of ordaining mature, married men and creating a ministry for women already very involved in leading communities of faith in Latin America have been mentioned, though Pope Francis has insisted these will not be the synod’s main topics.

As usual some are unhappy with what the Pope is doing. Some are even insisting there are heresies in the working document. It uses Latin American theology, which prefers to use symbols rather than precise concepts. So it speaks of “mother-earth”, a term that scandalises some conservative Europeans as being pantheistic.

Mauricio López, executive secretary of the Pan-Amazon Church Network said most of those finding fault with the document “have not even tried to go to the territory and experience the reality there”.

As for the idea of ordaining mature, married men and establishing a ministry for women, “(those protesting) do not understand that Latin American theology is a communitarian-oriented way of understanding ministry. It’s not about the individual that feels a vocation towards a community. It’s the opposite: a community that has needs, and decides among the community, people that might serve those needs,” added another theologian.

Most people of the area are very happy with what’s happening. Alas, some theologians continue to think that theology should be Europeanised in order to be valid.

Fr Alfred Micallef is a member of the Society of Jesus.

ajsmicallef@gmail.com