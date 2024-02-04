In recent times, the Broadcasting Authority has been known mostly for its inertia and inactivity in the face of blatant abuse by the government-controlled media. Unlike the BBC or RAI, for that matter, TVM has been reduced to a government radio and television station.

Debates have been relegated to a secondary channel to eliminate debate and discussion from the main channel. The popular weekly discussion programme Xarabank, a light in the midst of darkness, has been eliminated from the TV schedule.

In the face of this blatant takeover by the government of the media financed by the taxpayer, the Broadcasting Authority was conspicuous by its absence and lack of initiative. After all, a majority of its members were nominated by a Labour government.

When, after last year’s budget, the government flooded the media, including the one run by the State, with a tsunami of video clips, adverts and propaganda trying to persuade us, at taxpayer’s expense, of course, how ‘just’ the budget was, the authority stood still.

When the State media actually censored the pope during his visit to Malta in April 2022, erasing any reference in his speeches to corruption and moral standards in public life, the Broadcasting Authority did nothing. When a former Labour prime minister turned the traditional end-of-year address into a video clip of him visiting families who congratulated him for the benevolence of his government, the authority did nothing.

Now, in a resuscitation of fiery zeal and energy, it has surprisingly fined Andrew Azzopardi for stating on his popular Saturday radio programme on the Church-owned RTK that he would never invite on his programme Norman Lowell, a person convicted of racist remarks.

Fired by a newly found thirst for impartiality and fairness, the authority declared such pronouncement as going against the constitutional principle of fairness and impartiality in all broadcasting media.

What the Broadcasting Authority did not realise is that most of Norman Lowell’s remarks fall foul of the law - Tonio Borg

Now, Lowell, the leader of Imperium Europa, has on occasions praised Adolf Hitler and belittled the actual horror of the Holocaust, almost stating that the ovens and incinerators at Auschwitz were used for purposes other than the extermination of the Jewish race; and stated that he was in favour of the killing of disabled persons in their mother’s womb, or, if they happen to be born, to be killed within a few hours of their birth; for only the superior race, presumably white, can survive.

What the Broadcasting Authority did not realise is that most of Lowell’s remarks fall foul of the law. Denying the Holocaust is a criminal offence all across the European Union; human rights are not absolute; even freedom of expression contains restrictions required by human duty.

Expressing views that create hatred against any category, whether immigrants, people with special needs or others, is a criminal offence. What the authority is suggesting in fining Azzopardi is that even unlawful acts of expression are to be allowed to be broadcast. The victim is criminalised and the person breaking the law becomes the victim.

Is it just possible that the authority has totally forgotten its obligation to ensure that incitement to violence or hatred directed against a group or a member of a group on the grounds referred to in article 21 of the EU Charter of Fundamental Human Rights is not allowed under the Broadcasting Act? This provision has been part of our law as a result of the transposition of the EU Audio Visual Media Services Directive into our law.

The authority should do the decent thing; it should do its duty and withdraw the fine, preferably accompanied by an apology. This is in its own interest and in the interest of the nation.

Tonio Borg is a former European Commissioner and deputy prime minister.