The Nightingale, a mythic and thrilling tale of revenge set against the wilds of Tasmania, will be screened exclusively at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema today at 8.30pm. The film, which is classified 18, is directed by Jennifer Kent.

Set in 1825, Clare, a young Irish convict woman (Aisling Franciosi), chases a British officer through the rugged Tasmanian wilderness, bent on revenge for a terrible act of violence he committed against her family. On the way she enlists the services of an Aboriginal tracker named Billy (Baykali Ganambarr), who is also marked by trauma from his own violence-filled past. Clare and Billy are hostile towards each other from the outset, both suffering their own traumas and both openly racist, but as their journey leads them deeper into the wilderness, they must learn to trust each other, to see each other as more than a source of hatred and to weigh up the true cost of revenge and violence.

There will be additional screenings during the month. To watch a trailer, for tickets and more details, visit www.kreattivita.org.