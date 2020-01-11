Labour Party voters elect a new leader on Saturday. We spoke to voters as both candidates were on the campaign trail. The race appeared tight.

It’s a chilly Wednesday evening in Qormi and Labour leadership candidate Robert Abela is 45 minutes late.

A tent has been erected in an innocuous square in the MP’s hometown. The attendees who were fortunate enough to save a seat inside the tent are offered some reprieve from winter’s reach. Everybody else paces outside the structure’s open door, hands in pockets, as breath from idle conversations mists into the night air.

The crowd, less than 200 people, are set alight the minute their man arrives. Dr Abela is mobbed by people desperate to get close to him, phones in hand, in order to score a much-coveted selfie. A voice assures attendees that there will be time for selfies later.

“I just think he’s very charismatic,” Ryan*, who works in law enforcement, says.

“I believe in keeping an open mind, but I like his style of politics. I think he’s offering the Joseph-style of doing things. I thought Fearne was too strict, too rigid. I wasn’t convinced by him at all”.

“I came out to support him because he has good policies and I hope he has the will to carry them forward one in office.”

Allison*, a factory worker, said she liked Dr Abela because he was “honest and humble” and expects him to deliver reform in wage equality and the Public Broadcasting Service.

Meanwhile, Tanya*, who said she was yet to make up her mind where her vote would be going, was there to observe and learn about the candidate and wanted the next prime minister to continue delivering the Labour Party’s election manifesto.

On Thursday, a popular wedding venue in Naxxar is bursting at the seams.

Traffic is backed up as cars make loop after loop through narrow streets. If elections were determined by crowd size, the race would be over before it had even begun. Getting into the hall where leadership candidate Chris Fearne is already speaking is a Herculean task. Space is limited and for every person that leaves the room another three are ready to take their place.

A party is in full swing. Members of Cabinet and prominent businessmen are mingling in a sea of people, many with a drink in hand.

The event is managed well, and volunteers are enthusiastically handing out memorabilia and swag, including a short yet charming biography of Dr Fearne penned by the candidate himself.

Despite Mr Fearne exuding confidence, his supporters aren’t counting their chickens just yet. Victory isn’t certain and the diminishing lead is some cause for concern.

“A lot of people might not actually have a vote,” Rachel* from Paola said.

“What we’re seeing here doesn’t really matter if it’s not going to translate into results at the voting booth.”

Sharing similar concerns, Sue* an office worker, feels very strongly about Mr Fearne getting the top job.

“I think we need some big changes. I believe Fearne will give Castille the clean sweep that it needs, the other guy... he’s more of the same. We really need this change to happen”.

*names have been changed