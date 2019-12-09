A very special Magic Box event at the Italian Cultural Institute this month is dedicated to panettone: a traditional symbol of Christmas.

Whatever the menu, on Christmas Day all Italians cannot end their lunch without their famous treat – the panettone, which has now reached many countries all over the world.

Davide Giorgione, executive chef pâtissier at The Greenhouse, will be talking about this famous cake which is popular in many different versions. But which one is the original panettone? How is it prepared?

Giorgione will reveal some of its secrets to encourage everyone to make a good homemade panettone.

He will also present some of his own creations.

The talk is being held at the Italian Cultural Institute, St George’s Square, Valletta, tomorrow at 6.30pm. Entrance is free and everyone is welcome.