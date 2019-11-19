Malta Creative Collective and Blitz have teamed up to launch the last talk of the year.

Alongside lawyer Jeanine Rizzo, design studio Te fit-Tazza and Matt Thompson Photographer, the discussion is tackling some of the most important questions that creatives working in Malta today face ‒ from trying to figure out their creative legal rights to pricing that truly reflects their value.

The aim is to shine a spotlight on topics that are not all-that-often honestly discussed among creatives in Malta, and hopefully to leave participants feeling slightly more informed and empowered.

The talk is being held today between 7.30pm and 9.30pm at Blitz, 68, St Lucy Street, Valletta.