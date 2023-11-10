Since relaunching earlier this year, Vinotheque Bistro – located within the Marina Hotel in St Julian’s – has gained quite a following, becoming a new favourite on the local dining scene. To meet the growing demand of its patrons, the restaurant has extended its hours just in time for the autumn season and is now serving lunch and dinner from Monday to Sunday. What's more, they've added seating on the hotel’s sea view terrace, allowing diners to enjoy stunning views of St George's Bay for lunch. It promises a picturesque backdrop for a memorable meal.

So, why has this restaurant found such popularity? Well, firstly there’s the welcoming charm of the place. When entering Vinotheque Bistro, visitors are greeted by an atmosphere reminiscent of a Parisian eatery. The interior is warmly decorated with autumn-inspired reds and mustard hues, providing an inviting setting for dining. Noteworthy features include a blossoming streetlamp and a serene bubbling fountain, which add a distinctive touch to the dining experience.

The menu is carefully curated, seamlessly blending classic French cuisine with Mediterranean flavours. In addition to the thoughtfully crafted à la carte menu, be sure to take a look at the specials listed on the chalkboard by the bar. Here the kitchen team loves to surprise diners with daily dishes that make for an unexpected treat on repeated visits. There’s always something new to look out for.

There are plenty of stand-out dishes on the main menu. For pasta enthusiasts, there's the Garganelli with Wild Boar Ragout, featuring dried apricots and creamy brie cheese. And if you're in the mood for comfort food, the Risotto of Pumpkin Puree is a warm embrace on a plate, complemented by artichokes, broad beans, dried cranberries, and herbs.

The bouillabaisse is another popular choice here. This French-inspired dish offers a rich seafood experience with slow-cooked fish and shellfish in a savoury broth. For those who love their grills, the fillet and rib-eye steaks are sure to please, accompanied by baked vegetables and rich sauces, ensuring a satisfying dining experience.

You don’t necessarily have to settle for a full course meal. Vinotheque Bistro is also a great spot to enjoy a great bottle of wine over a charcuterie board filled with cheeses, cold cuts, chutneys, and more. They offer a variety of wines that are carefully selected to suit different tastes and budgets. You can choose to sit on the candle-lit terrace, inside in the main restaurant, or by the sea view side. No matter where you dine, you're in for a delightful experience where delicious food and wine are complemented by a charming atmosphere and excellent service every time.

And to make things easy and convenient, no matter when you visit, diners are also treated to complimentary indoor or outdoor parking at the hotel. Experience Vinotheque Bistro for yourself this autumn and winter. Secure your reservation today by visiting www.vinothequemalta.com.