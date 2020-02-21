The Lighthouse, a tale about two lighthouse keepers by visionary film-maker Robert Eggers, is being screened exclusively at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema tomorrow.

Set in the 1890s on a remote island off the coast of New England, the two lighthouse keepers (Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson), trapped and isolated due to a seemingly never-ending storm, engage in an escalating battle of wills, as tensions boil over and mysterious forces (which may or may not be real) loom all around them.

The starkly beautiful black and white images and the superb sound design create a hypnotic and hallucinatory fusion of beauty and brutality, that combine powerfully with the extraordinary performances from Dafoe and Pattinson’s feuding duo.

The film is produced by many of the talented people who brought the modern horror masterpiece The Witch to life, including cinematographer Jarin Blaschke, production designer Craig Lathrop, costume designer Linda Muir, composer Mark Korven, and editor Louise Ford.

The Lighthouse will be screened exclusively at the Spazju Kreattiv cine­ma in Valletta tomorrow at 6pm. There will be additional screenings next week and next month. To watch a trailer and for bookings, visit www.kreattivita.org/en/event/the-lighthouse.