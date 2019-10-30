Exhibition by Malta’s ‘cardinal photographer’ Prospero Grech opens at San Anton in aid of the Community Chest Fund

“A thing of beauty is a joy forever: its loveliness increases; it will never pass into nothingness,” wrote John Keats in the 1818 epic poem Endymion.

The Art of the Flame, Chiesa San Domenico, Siena

These verses inspired the title of a fascinating exhibition of photos by a Maltese cardinal very well known for his intellectual abilities but perhaps less so for his creative side.

At 93, Prospero Grech, who became Malta’s second ever cardinal in 2012 (the first was Cardinal Fabrizio Sceberras Testaferrata, 1757-1843), is still enamoured with ‘things of beauty’ and carries his portable camera wherever he goes just in case he comes across an interesting subject.

The cardinal started practising photography some 70 years ago ‘out of need’ to make copies of books and manuscripts.

“There were no reflex or digital cameras back then and we had to study photography in order to take such photos,” he said at the exhibition’s opening on Monday.

He acquired enough skills to be able to widen his aspirations and eventually started snapping pictures of whatever caught his eye and which he considered to be “potentially beautiful” during his many travels and walks.

In his opinion, it is the balancing of forms, colour and light that makes a beautiful picture, whether it presents people or architecture, his favourite subjects.

Valletta Balconies

The exhibition, being held under the patronage of the President of Malta and curated by Sandro Debono, features a selection of photos taken by the cardinal over the years. His long-time friend and professional photographer Daniel Cilia helped him pick some of his best shots.

These include portraits of a family on holiday in Vienna, a nun looking up to a Crucifix in Italy, a shopper resting in Vatican City, a painter napping in Rome, a couple courting in New Delhi, India, and a woman looking out of her modest residence in Turkey.

In his opinion, it is the balancing of forms, colour and light that makes a pleasant picture

The exhibition also shows the cardinal’s keen eye for architectural details and hisfascination with the interplay between light and darkness as shown by the many black and white prints on display, including those of a candle’s flame at a church in Siena and of a cross standing against a cloudy sky.

Despite having resided in Rome for many years, the cardinal’s love for Malta shows no sign of abating as is evident by the number of local scenes displayed such as of Valletta balconies, frejgatini, the narrow and winding streets of Mdina and rough seas in Sliema.

Michelangelo Built this Dome for Our College

The humble and jovial man is leaving it up to visitors to judge whether his ‘amateur’ photos are pleasant or not but hopes they will collaborate in aid of a good cause, as proceeds from the sale of the prints are going towards the Community Chest Fund.

Addressing guests at San Anton, President George Vella lauded Cardinal Grech’s photographic skills and said that creativity should be the aspiration of all citizens, irrispective of their social, cultural and political identity.

As in his (and Keats’s) words in a note on display in the vaulted exhibition hall: “A thing of beauty is a joy forever. It is but a fragmentary reflection of the beauty of God.”

A Thing of Beauty is a Joy Forever is open at San Anton Palace between 9am and 4pm until November 11. Those interested in viewing the photos and buying prints should call on 2205 3173 or 2205 3208 before attending. Only 10 prints of each photo are being sold for €150 each in aid of the Community Chest Fund.

The project is one of the first visual arts exhibition being held as part of the 2019/2020 cultural programme of the presidency.