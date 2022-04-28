Għaxaq residents and farmers are bracing themselves for the approval of a permit for a new fireworks factory on agricultural land on the outskirts of the village.

The new fireworks factory – the third one in the locality – will cover an area of 9,000 square metres of arable land in an area known as tal-Ħbula.

Għaxaq already has the St Mary’s and St Joseph fireworks factories.

The application, which has been pending since it was originally filed in 2012, is being recommended for approval after the case officer concluded it complied with the 2014 policy covering fireworks factories.

The new policy allows new fireworks factories on dry agricultural land if these are granted prior approval by an ad-hoc committee, which includes the Civil Protection Department, police and the army.

The committee concluded that the application, filed by Tarxien-based Għaqda Tan-Nar San Gabriel, complies with all policy requirements. Chaired by police superintendent Sandro Camilleri, the committee made recommendations to improve safety.

Factory will be close to two historic chapels and an old cemetery

However, farmers of arable land in the vicinity as well as residents and members of two of the locality’s band clubs are resisting the new factory, which will be surrounded by farms and historic buildings, including the historic Chapel of St Lucy and the church of Christ the Redeemer as well as an old cemetery.

The Għaqda Mużikali San Ġużepp said the approval would effectively lead to the closure of its own fireworks factory, which was always used as a firing site during the village feast, as the new site is located just 100 metres away.

The band club said there are no alternative sites which could be used.

Several farmers also objected saying they had invested heavily in their fields around the site.

In recommending approval, the case officer acknowledged the factory would further intensify development within an ODZ area and take up “good agricultural land”.

The case officer noted the chapel and cemetery were located more than 300 metres from the proposed magazine.

There are no buildings which constitute an “inhabited area” within a radius of 183 metres from the proposed magazine. An “inhabited area” is an aggregation of houses inhabited by more than 100 persons.

The application was forwarded to the PA board for a decision.