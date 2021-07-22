A third of the recently issued €50 million government vouchers have already been used at retail outlets, eateries, accommodation or other services.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri told a press conference on Thursday that so far, €16 million have already been spent in 500,000 transactions.

The multiplier effect has not yet been calculated, however, during the first round of vouchers, issued last year, people had spent an additional €1 for every €1 voucher credit.

Track your vouchers online

People could initially opt for digital vouchers, with the remaining - 328,503 - opting for printed vouchers.

Maltapost completed the distribution of printed vouchers by July 4, and so far, a total of 290,652 people have either received the vouchers at home or collected them from a post office.

The minister urged the remaining 37,851 people to personally collect their vouchers from a postal branch, taking with them the failed delivery notification and ID card or residency permit.

In cases where people did not receive a missed delivery note, they will also be able to obtain the distribution reference number they need to print and take with them to the post office.

The scheme is open to all Malta residents aged 16 and over. However, those who did not have a valid ID card or residency permit by the end of April were not on the list to receive vouchers.

Anyone who was in the process of renewing an ID card or residency permit before April 30 and now has their renewed documentation can contact costumer care on 8007 4904 or consumers@vouchersmimcol.com.

Vouchers spend in numbers

A total of €6 million credit was spent through digital vouchers.

Last week, an average of €390,000 were spent in daily transactions, while an average of €634,000 were spent every day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Nearly €7 million were spent in retail or on services, while €9.2 million at restaurants and accommodation.

"We launched the voucher scheme to help customers and businesses, but it is not something obligatory. Businesses are free to sign up, or not. It's the businesses' loss, if they don't. On the other hand, some businesses not only accept vouchers but also offer incentives and even double the voucher credit."

'Keep receipts, serial numbers, vouchers'

The minister also urged outlets to complete the whole process when scanning vouchers digitally, ensuring they get a green check mark and a notice saying 'transaction complete'.

This is the only way that credit is actually transferred to the business, he warned.

He added they should also keep VAT receipts, the serial number of digital vouchers and the actual physical vouchers to ensure accountability and assist MIMCOL with its audits.

A helpline has been set up specifically for businesses: 8007 4950 or business@vouchersmimcol.com

More information on vouchersmimcol.com