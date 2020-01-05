When the helm of the Labour Party passed from the hands of Alfred Sant to those of Joseph Muscat, the party skipped a generation.

The step yielded results.

It gave the country a powerful injection of energy that brought it back on its feet, created economic growth, eliminated unemployment, substituted a surplus for the deficit, and lightened the millstone of debt hanging from the neck of future generations. For this we should remain, for a very long time, indebted to the ġenerazzjoni rebbieħa (winning generation).

Accelerated growth carries its own dangers and brings its own problems, and creates scope for greed and rapaciousness. One thing led to another, bringing us to a pretty pass. It did not have to, and wouldn’t have, had there been adequate regulation, diligence, vigilance and political will.

A culture of quick money also runs the risk of creating bubbles. The first step to contain that risk would be to recognise that there is one, and if we start from there, the crisis we’ve been going through could well turn out to have been a blessing in disguise.

We don’t need populist slogans and clichés. We find ourselves at a time that demands reflection on every level, above all reflection on how to consolidate what has been built in a hurry.

We have an opportunity to weigh the advantages against the disadvantages of the direction hitherto followed; above all to weigh the public interest vis-à-vis the interests of business, especially where citizens’ rights and the people’s quality of life is concerned.

That is why the environment has to find its place at the heart of national policy – from the preservation of the countryside and open spaces and heritage, to public access, to the protection of citizens from abusive speculators and contractors, to the recognition that public spaces belong to the public, to the right to breathe fresh air.

Needless to say, the Planning Authority and its regulations, its frame of mind, its whole operation, cry out for a good seeing to.

If the country is to overcome its divisions, the government has to listen carefully to those critics who genuinely seek good governance for its own sake, distinguishing them from those others that thrive on division because they have nothing left to lose. The Labour Party needs it too, if it is to retain the support of those sections of the population that have been won over from outside its traditional constituency.

Finally, the country needs to repair its image abroad, show its partners in Europe that our credentials regarding the so-called European values are no worse than anyone’s. We may have given some of those partners and other partisan elements an excuse to flex their muscles – with a little help from some of our own – where they wouldn’t dare with larger countries. We own up to mistakes because it is the right thing to do, in our own interest. We neither require instruction on democracy from others nor suffer their badgering. But repair our image we must, if only to deny rivals and those with a hidden agenda a platform from which to undermine the foundations and sources of our spectacular economic success.

The Labour Party can choose to steam ahead as she goes, ignoring whatever damage it has sustained and hoping that the divisions within the Opposition ranks will guarantee its continued electoral success.

Or it can stop and reflect, admit what needs admitting, learn from its own mistakes, change the attitudes that need changing, remember its true ideals, reach out to the people and recover the respect of the nation.

The challenges looming ahead are large, and require mature, experienced, wise and level-headed leadership to overcome and, why not, turn into new opportunities.

When choosing the next Labour leader and prime minister, the paid-up party members have a grave responsibility on their shoulders, a responsibility towards the party, and a bigger one towards the country. It is for this reason that I endorse the candidature of Chris Fearne.

Prof. Dominic Fenech is professor of history and former general secretary of the Labour Party.