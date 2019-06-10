NGO Right 2 Smile is organising a seminar to launch a plug-and-play toolkit for non-formal education providers based on a curriculum for youths aged 10 to 15. It will be held on Thursday from 9am to 1pm at the Institute for Education in Pembroke.

The toolkit is beneficial for any organisation working in non-formal settings such as youth clubs, scouts and other providers of youth services. It would also be useful in more formal settings, ranging from the upper classes of primary schools and throughout middle and secondary schools. It may be used by education officers, heads of department and educators involved in the teaching of ethics, PSCD, languages as well as educators working in nurture classes and learning support zones.

The toolkit is the end product of a project entitled ‘Complementing Education – A Non-Formal Curriculum for Youth in Malta’ which has involved young people and experts in a participative process involving grass-root youth organisations to research, test and disseminate the toolkit, which complements the National Curriculum Framework.

The seminar is open to anyone interested in the provision of non-formal education for youths aged 10 to 15. Those interested to attend are to register by tomorrow at the address below. Further information is available on the Facebook event page below.

https://forms.gle/8yfnggZAWRvh6wLb8

https://www.facebook.com/events/2417758728280633/