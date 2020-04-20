Six children were born through IVF procedures in Malta in 2019, and 18 women are expected to give birth this year.

Throughout the year, the Embryo Protection Authority approved 513 applications for various interventions, including sperm banking for a person who is going through transgender procedures.

The data is listed in the authority’s annual report, tabled in Parliament on Monday by Health Minister Chris Fearne.

In 2019, a total of 124 IVF cycles were carried out – 80 at Mater Dei Hospital and another 44 at private hospitals.

These IVF cycles resulted in 28 successful pregnancies. Five women suffered a miscarriage, another five had six babies between them, and another 18 are expectant mothers.

The couples who went ahead with IVF procedures had been suffering infertility issues for a period lasting between three months and 15 years.

The data shows that Malta's ‘take home baby rate’ stands at 18.55 percent, the government said in a statement.

Other procedures green-lighted by the authority in 2019 included sperm banking of 88 men and 173 uterine inseminations. These resulted in eight pregnancies, three of which were miscarried.