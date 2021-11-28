A historic property in Attard recalls the romance of trains and glamorous neighbours.

Trains carry a certain romance – there is the shrill whistle of anticipation, the slow roll of the wagons out of the station, the chance conversations with strangers, the waving or waiting at stations, and the still gazing outside the window as the world rushes by.

Malta’s railway history is a short – yet intense – chapter. The original proposal was to connect the old capital, Mdina with the new, Valletta, and reduce the journey time between the two to less than half an hour. The railway line was opened in February, 1883 – the first train left Valletta at 3pm and arrived at Mdina some 25 minutes later.

Just seven years later, the Malta Railway Company Ltd went bankrupt and the railway stopped running. The government took over the railway and traffic was reopened in 1892. However, competition from trams and buses proved too tough and the railway line stopped operating on March 31, 1931.

Its noble intentions are visible in the welcoming front garden, large central courtyard, and uncovered stone balconies with lovely views of the historic surroundings

Some of the railway buildings are still in existence – while topography still hints at Malta’s past love affair with trains. In Attard, behind the San Anton Palace, Ġnien L-Istazzjon sits on the land where the Attard station used to be. And the name of the street – Triq Il-Linja – recalls the passing trains.

And right on that corner is Central View Cottage – from its balcony and roof, the views of Malta’s railway – and beyond towards San Anton Gardens – would have been unparalleled.

Today, the property wears its past well. And what a past it has. Situated in one of the most prestigious neighbourhoods, it rubs shoulders with historic and noble residences – and in its days, would have held conversations with its noble and famous neighbours, including zoologist and ethologist Desmond Morris. The Naked Ape author resided in Villa Apap Bologna and hosted personalities such as natural historian Sir David Attenborough. This was the late 1960s, when famous Brits – including famous author Anthony Burgess – moved to Malta, attracted by the sun and a flat income tax rate of 2.5 per cent.

Built in 1903, the house is a semi-detached built on a plot measuring approximately 650 square metres. The property used to be the residence of the driver and butler of Lord Gerald Strickland and their families – and indeed, its noble intentions are visible in the welcoming front garden, large central courtyard, which enjoys a spread of natural light, the uncovered stone balconies with lovely views of the historic surroundings.

Central View Cottage also has a large back garden, with enough space for a pool and entertainment areas. The architecture is well-planned – for instance, the central courtyard is connected to the back garden through a corridor, which means that in summer, a pleasant cool breeze flows through the house. Also through the courtyard – which includes a rainwater cistern – is a staircase, leading to an underground World War II shelter.

Such function is beautifully married to form – indeed, the details, such as floral wrought iron work in the bannisters and staircase railings, are still proud, more than a century later.

Once converted, Central View Cottage will make a lovely home – with the potential to accommodate entrance hall, study, sitting and dining room, kitchen, and on the first floor, a large drawing room, spacious bedrooms and bathrooms, and all that a beautiful family home would ever need.