World-renowned luxury brand ESPA is now available exclusively at the reimagined Athenaeum. The newly-rebuilt Athenaeum Spa at Corinthia Palace and the skincare brand ESPA share the same holistic approach towards wellness, offering treatments that heal the body and soothe the mind. Both ESPA and Athenaeum are renowned for delivering solutions to any beauty concern while also providing an experience of deep relaxation and inner calm.

With the colder months fast approaching and the inevitable stress caused by living through a pandemic, both our body and our mind need more tending to than usual right now. Whether it is skin that has been neglected for too long, a build-up of tension, or simply a need to unplug and recharge, ESPA treatments and products have got a solution to every wellness problem.

Made from carefully selected and distilled natural ingredients, ESPA products are crafted by biochemists, dermatologists and aromatherapists, and each product is designed in such a way as to deliver visible results while also providing a sensory experience through scent and texture. The result is a treatment of the highest quality which also leaves its user deeply relaxed.

ESPA proudly creates products that respect and support the health of the planet

Athenaeum Spa, with its luxurious treatment rooms and facilities, is the perfect setting for ESPA’s products. The recently- reopened and redesigned spa joins a long list of well-respected spas and beauty salons which use ESPA products all over the world, with treatments performed by expert therapists who tailor each one to the specific needs and preferences of each individual clients.

As a brand, ESPA strives for excellence in all it does, starting from research into dermatology to the ingredients and the packaging used. The company proudly creates products that respect and support the health of the planet. It constantly reviews the ingredients used and the packaging of its products, as well as the manufacturing process, to ensure that it remains sustainable and that it keeps offering the conscious luxury it has become synonymous with.

ESPA also takes great pride in being an innovative brand, always working hand in hand with dermatologists and biochemists to gain deeper knowledge of the skin and to create products which harness the power of nature.

Whether you are after a rejuvenating facial, an energising body treatment or a soothing body massage, there is an ESPA treatment which will be tailored for you in the safest of environments.

Athenaeum Spa exclusively stocks and uses ESPA in Malta.