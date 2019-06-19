Top ex-Liverpool and international Danish footballer Jan Mølby is the main guest at what promises to be a unique event for fans of the club that combines anecdotes from the ‘Great Dane’ with comedy and live music.

The event, entitled ‘An evening withJan Mølby’, will be held at the City Theatre in Valletta tomorrow from 5 to 11.30pm, and will also feature comedian Jamie Sutherland and singer/songwriter Tricia McTeague.

Mølby is considered as one of the most influential foreign imports to the English game. The midfielder scored 44 goals for Liverpool and was part of the squad that lifted the league title for the last time in 1990. He has shared dressing rooms with legends like Johan Cruyff, Ian Rush, John Barnes and Peter Schmeichel.

The evening will be hosted by popular Scouse comedian Jamie Sutherland – a football-mad Evertonian. Sutherland’s gentle humour and presentation skills have proved popular with audiences and entertainers alike. He has worked with some of the biggest names in comedy, and has enjoyed sell-out crowds with his style of observational jokes and storytelling.

Complementing the evening is singer/songwriter and guitarist Tricia McTeague, who has performed as a supporting act for stars such as Lionel Richie, Elton John and Pink. Tricia’s family is all Liverpool Red and this will be her first performance in Malta.

‘An Evening with Jan Mølby’ takes place tomorrow from 5 to 11.30pm at the City Theatre, Old Bakery Street, Valletta. It starts with an outdoor Fan Zone, followed by Tricia McTeague’s performance. At 7pm there will be a Meet and Greet with Jan Mølby for VIP and Platinum ticket holders. At 8pm the comedy show headlined by Jamie Sutherland starts, followed by the encounter with Jan Mølby. The event is organised by Allan Aasterud. Various categories of tickets are available, including Platinum and VIP. They can be purchased from http://ticketline.com.mt/bookings/SelectSection.aspx?ShowId=1823&LocationId=589