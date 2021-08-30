The Valletta Cultural Agency is paying homage to Maltese cultural heritage through a multimedia concert portraying the authentic sounds of Malta on September 10 and 11.

Composed and directed by Ruben Zahra, Agħti Widen invites its audiences to ‘lend an ear’ to a music journey through Malta’s rituals, nature, crafts and festivities captured through a contemporary aesthetic of music, sound and vision.

Text is by Trevor Zahra, with Kassidy Calleja as narrator and actress.

The performance also includes the participation of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Pavel Šnajdr and KorMalta under the direction of Riccardo Bianch.

The event is being held under the patronage of President George Vella.

For tickets, log on to www.showshappening.com. For the safety of attendees, seats may only be purchased in pairs to represent a bubble as per COVID-19 guidelines issued by the health authorities. As per Health Department regulations: all individuals of 12+ in age must present a valid and recognised vaccination certificate, and children between five and 11 years old must present a negative COVID-19 test result …along with their ticket.

For more information and enquiries, send an e-mail to ippartecipa@vca.gov.mt.